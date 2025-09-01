 
'Driving force' Meghan Markle set to pull Prince Harry into new conflict

Meghan Markle is certainly the 'driving force' behind Prince Harry's move

By
Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
|

September 01, 2025

Meghan Markle is certainly the ‘driving force’ behind Prince Harry’s major plans, which would gravely endanger the reconciliation the duke wants with his family.

According to a report by the New Idea, Prince Harry and Meghan are reportedly considering a Princess Diana documentary to add to their list of streaming projects.

Now, the insiders tell New Idea, “Harry and especially Meghan will already have an idea on what kind of documentary they want to make, and it will probably do well for Netflix and with the US audience.

“But the big fear is it will be in the same ‘poor me’ mould as their Harry & Meghan documentary, with Harry either frowning or welling up over his childhood.”

The source went on saying, “Meghan’s certainly the driving force behind this. She knows it could single-handedly save their filmmaking dreams.”

Reacting to this idea, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams recently told the Daily Express: “If the proposed documentary featured anything controversial, it would gravely endanger the reconciliation Harry has said he wants with his family, although it would undoubtedly draw the audience Netflix wants.”

“If reconciliation is desirable, but seems unlikely, peace is essential. This [documentary], if it happens, could restart conflict.”

