Meghan Markle PFW debut was like 'thunderclap with no echo'

Meghan Markle is called out for her sense of style at the Paris Fashion Week.

The Duchess of Sussex, who donned a white cloak for the night, is branded uninteresting.

Speaking about Royal’s style of clothing, Alicia Liberty writes for The Sun: “When Meghan Markle arrived at Paris Fashion Week cloaked in a Balenciaga cape-style suit, it was meant to be a mic-drop moment. Instead, it landed like a thunderclap with no echo - all drama, little magic.”

She adds: “The sweeping silhouette swallowed her frame and dulled her usual polish, turning the power suit she has long redefined from a timeless staple into a ponderous sermon in fabric. Balenciaga’s monastic draping and scalpel-sharp tailoring can be sublime on the runway; on the royal, 44, it felt heavy, almost funereal.”

“A stark departure from the crisp minimalism that once defined her royal style and pitted her against the likes of Princess Kate,” noted the expert.