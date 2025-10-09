Kate Middleton quietly stepping back to ‘simplify her life'

Kate Middleton sets new priorities after cancer battle

Kate Middleton is reportedly putting her health and well-being first over royal life as she is "quietly" stepping back from her public duties.

Following the Princess of Wales' cancer diagnosis and recovery, Kate expressed her desire to her pals to "slow down" and taking gradual steps to "simplify her life."

A senior royal insider told Radaronline.com, "Kate understands now that life's too short to keep agreeing to every demand. Her cancer battle really shifted her perspective. She wants to put her family, her well-being, and her peace of mind first.

It's not rebellion for the sake of drama – it's about setting her own rhythm, even if that means quietly resisting royal expectations."

After her cancer treatment, Kate resumed her public appearances gradually with Trooping the Colour and the Garter Day, but her absence from Ascot drew stress from royal aides.

Another source noted, "She's stopped trying to please everyone," and now, "her outlook is different, she's finally paying attention to what her body and mind need."

Moreover, Kate wants to create "healthier balance" in life to be a present mom for her kids Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, whom she shared with Prince William.

A second source added, "She's finally learned the power of saying no. Before her illness, she felt a huge responsibility to shoulder the demands of royal life with William. Now, she understands she can serve without losing herself in the process."