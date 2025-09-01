Kate Middleton leaves Prince William in 'tough spot'

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has reportedly left her husband Prince William in a ‘tough spot’ regarding reconciliation with brother Harry.

According to a report by the Radar Online, Kate Middleton is said to be reluctant for a reunion between William and Harry.

The royal source tells the outlet, Kate Middleton holds deep respect for Diana, but comments from Harry and Meghan have ‘hurt’ her.

“She does want to move on, yet she isn't prepared for a public reconciliation. That leaves William in a tough spot," the insider went on saying.

The report further says Prince Harry is reportedly ‘determined’ to reconcile with his estranged brother William and privately urging the Prince of Wales for reconciliation.

The insiders tell the Radar Online, "Harry keeps telling people they need to make peace for their mother. He wants to do something that truly honors her and believes she would want her sons standing together.

"He's eager for William to be part of it – or at least to give his blessing – but William is reluctant.”

The royal source continued, "The public rows, particularly those tied to Meghan, have left him wary."