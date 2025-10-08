Prince William honours late Windrush trailblazer at Windsor ceremony

Prince William paid tribute to the late Agnes Slocombe, a pioneering community leader and member of the Windrush Generation, during an investiture ceremony held at Windsor Castle.

In a video shared on the official Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales, William was seen presenting the Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) medal to Slocombe’s daughter, Paulette, who accepted the honour posthumously on her mother’s behalf.

“Spotlighting Agnes Slocombe MBE, whose daughter Paulette collected her mother’s honour posthumously today,” read the caption shared by Kensington Palace.

“Agnes was part of the Windrush Generation and was Barnet’s first Black mayor. She was also a community leader and a public servant for over 40 years. Congratulations to all those receiving honours today.”

Slocombe, who served as mayor of the London Borough of Barnet, was celebrated for her decades-long dedication to public service and her advocacy for community cohesion and equality.

Social media users praised the Palace for honouring Slocombe’s lasting legacy.