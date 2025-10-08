Love Island: Pregnant Georgia Harrison reveals Prince William's touching words

Pregnant Georgia Harrison reveals Prince William's touching words

Reality TV star Georgia Harrison has been awarded an MBE for her work raising awareness of online privacy and cybercrime.

Harrison became the first Love Island contestant to receive the royal honour.

The 30-year-old television personality, who is expecting her first child, received the honour from Prince William during a ceremony at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.

Harrison rose to prominence on Love Island and The Only Way Is Essex before turning her public profile toward campaigning against violence toward women and girls.

Her activism began after her ex-partner, Stephen Bear, was convicted of sharing a secretly recorded sex video of her online.

Following the trial, Harrison became a leading voice in calls for stronger protections against image-based sexual abuse.

She has since worked with charities and police forces, including Thames Valley Police’s “Consent Conversations” campaign, and discussed online safety legislation with government ministers.

“It was such an amazing opportunity, and I’m really grateful,” she said after receiving the award.

“Prince William told me he’d followed my story, which really meant a lot to me.”

Harrison said the honour has strengthened her resolve to “continue to evoke change for women everywhere.”