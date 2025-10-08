King Charles stuns Brits with shock act of kindness

British pensioners will soon have the chance to tour three of King Charles III’s royal residences for just £1 ($2 AUD), Buckingham Palace announced.

The Royal Collection Trust (RCT) said Windsor Castle, the Palace of Holyroodhouse, and the Royal Mews will open their doors from November 2025 through January 2026, offering deeply discounted entry to older citizens on certain benefits, including Pension Credit and Universal Credit.

Ordinary tickets for Windsor Castle cost up to £35 ($70 AUD), but the initiative aims to make the royal properties more accessible to the public.

“We want to ensure as many people as possible have access to the Royal Collection,” an RCT spokesman told GB News.

Visitors will also be treated to the palaces’ famous Christmas decorations, including a towering 20-foot Nordmann fir tree in St. George’s Hall at Windsor Castle, adorned with thousands of fairy lights and gold ornaments.

Meanwhile, Prince William and Princess Kate are said to be moving their family from Adelaide Cottage to the larger Forest Lodge in Windsor Home Park.

Aides described the property as offering “space, privacy, and the chance to live much more sustainably.”