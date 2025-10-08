Prince William cuts Meghan Markle out of the fold

A report has just come out that warns of an impending war that is slated to erupt in the near future involving Prince William and Prince Harry.

This is all because of the upcoming death anniversary of their mother Princess Diana.

The news has been shared by a royal source who just sat down with RadarOnline.

According to their findings the issue is that “Harry's been talking about marking the anniversary in a meaningful way – not just as a family moment, but as a public tribute to Diana's work.”

And in order to do that “he's been hoping William might join him, but the tension over Meghan makes that almost impossible.”

Reason being Prince William has made it abundantly “clear that anything official connected to their mother can't involve her,” according to the same source.

However, in the Sussex camp Prince Harry is hoping to use this opportunity to “come home without drama” by mending fences along the way.

Another source has also come forward echoing similar sentiments and they claim, “Harry really believes it's what his and William's mother would have wanted – for them to come together, at least for something as important as this. He's open to reconciliation, but it's a delicate balance. He knows how raw things still are.”

But where the heir is concerned, “he thinks the comparisons are completely out of line. incredibly proud of his mother's legacy and very protective of how it's honored, which is why he doesn't want Meghan tied to any official tributes.”

As for Prince William’s wife Kate she’s “always hoped the brothers could find their way back to each other. But when it comes to Meghan, the wounds haven't healed. She'll only be around her if duty absolutely requires it,” the insider admitted.

This has left the spare in a bit of a bind, according to a separate insider that is close to the production industry. Because while “Harry would like the Palace's support, but he's prepared to move forward on his own if he has to. Everything he's planning is about honoring Diana's legacy, and he still hopes his family will join him one day. For now, though, it seems he'll be standing alone.”