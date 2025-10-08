Royal experts reflect on Prince William's childhood pain

Royal experts reflect on Prince William childhood pain

Royal experts have shared their sincere thoughts after Prince William opened up about his parents King Charles and late Princess Diana’s turbulent marriage.

Prince William reflected on the mistakes of King Charles and Diana in an episode of Eugene Levy’s show The Reluctant Traveler, which was released on October 3.

Commenting on it, royal expert Helena Chard told Fox News Digital, Prince William and Harry experienced a ‘broken family unit’, with their parents ‘embroiled in constant, destructive battles’

The expert further said, "On occasion, William and Harry felt unsupported, lonely and insecure, leading to sibling rivalry.”

She added, "Prince William especially felt unsure about his future destiny. His parents loved both him and Harry; however, they would have benefited from additional guidance."

“Today, family worries are his main concern. He often refers to media intrusion and past,” Helena added.

Another royal expert Hilary Fordwich said, "The regrets over the ‘practices’ he and Harry had to grow up with relate to all the fighting between their parents.”

Fordwich said Prince William is a ‘loyal husband’ and ‘devoted’ father, because he felt — and still feels — the impact of his parents’ ‘open’ marriage and the bitter, highly public divorce.

The royal expert added, "He rightly sees a warm, well-rounded childhood as the foundation for the monarchy’s future."