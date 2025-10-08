Prince William welcomes foreign leader to Windsor Castle

Prince William hosted Estonian President Alar Karis at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.

A video shared on the official Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales showed the two men engaged in conversation inside the historic castle.

William, dressed in military uniform, greeted Karis warmly as they discussed the continuing partnership between the United Kingdom and Estonia.

“After visiting Estonia in March, it was a pleasure to welcome President Alar Karis for a reciprocal visit to Windsor this morning,” the caption read, accompanied by the flags of both nations.

The March visit had highlighted Britain’s support for NATO allies in Eastern Europe, including Estonia, where British troops are stationed as part of the alliance’s deterrence efforts.



