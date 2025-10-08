US celebrities continue to support Meghan Markle's brand 

 
October 08, 2025

Khloe Kardashian has once again shown her support for Meghan Markle, sharing admiration for the Duchess of Sussex’s lifestyle brand As Ever in a new Instagram post. 

The 41-year-old reality TV star posted a photo of a wicker hamper filled with fruit, flowers, and As Ever products, including Meghan’s Napa Valley Rosé and a jar of honey, to her 301 million followers. 

The post featured white heart emojis and a handwritten message reading, “Hey, hey all my girls with a K,” a playful nod to both women’s surnames. 

The gesture is the latest sign of the bond between the two Los Angeles-born figures, whose social circles have overlapped for years. 

Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, was photographed with Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner at a 2023 charity event, and Jenner was among the first to follow Meghan’s earlier American Riviera Orchard account. 

Kardashian previously congratulated Meghan and Prince Harry during their 2018 royal wedding, posting a celebratory message on Instagram. 

With support from Kardashian, Oprah Winfrey, Serena Williams, and Chrissy Teigen, Meghan’s brand continues to draw attention from Hollywood’s most influential names.

