US celebrities continue to support Meghan Markle's brand

Khloe Kardashian has once again shown her support for Meghan Markle, sharing admiration for the Duchess of Sussex’s lifestyle brand As Ever in a new Instagram post.

The 41-year-old reality TV star posted a photo of a wicker hamper filled with fruit, flowers, and As Ever products, including Meghan’s Napa Valley Rosé and a jar of honey, to her 301 million followers.

The post featured white heart emojis and a handwritten message reading, “Hey, hey all my girls with a K,” a playful nod to both women’s surnames.

The gesture is the latest sign of the bond between the two Los Angeles-born figures, whose social circles have overlapped for years.

Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, was photographed with Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner at a 2023 charity event, and Jenner was among the first to follow Meghan’s earlier American Riviera Orchard account.

Kardashian previously congratulated Meghan and Prince Harry during their 2018 royal wedding, posting a celebratory message on Instagram.

With support from Kardashian, Oprah Winfrey, Serena Williams, and Chrissy Teigen, Meghan’s brand continues to draw attention from Hollywood’s most influential names.