Dolly Parton's health scare shakes royal plans with Queen Camilla and Kate

Dolly Parton said she will be visiting the UK in October 2025

October 08, 2025

Dolly Parton was due to meet Queen Camilla this month during a planned visit to the United Kingdom, where the singer hoped to finally share a long-awaited cup of tea with Princess Kate.

The 79-year-old singer, who recently made headlines after her sister Freida asked fans to pray for her health, had revealed plans for her royal meetings in an interview with the Huffington Post earlier this year. 

While Freida later clarified that Dolly was only “under the weather” and facing “a minor setback,” the trip’s timing has renewed public concern about whether the visit will go ahead.

 “In fact, I’m going to go to England in October, and I’m going to actually, hopefully, get to have tea with The Queen,” Parton said, referring to Queen Camilla. 

The pair reportedly share a passion for children’s literacy.

The singer also expressed her willingness to meet the Princess of Wales, saying, “I don’t know if that offer still stands, but if she wants me and I’m there, I’ll be right there with tea bag in hand.” 

Parton added that if tea with Kate doesn’t happen, she would “love to host Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at Dollywood.”

