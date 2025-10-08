 
King Charles' security concerns skyrocket amid scramble against terrorist attacks

King Charles has turned even more desperate as security concerns skyrocket

October 08, 2025

King Charles takes drastic security measures
There are a number of concerns that are plaguing King Charles, and according to the Scottish Daily Express, one of them is terror attacks.

For this, the Royal Family is looking to get a new security chief to successfully safeguard the areas of Balmoral and the Palace of Holyrood House.

The salary being advertised for this role, according to the outlet is about £55,000-a-year, with 5 days' holiday (rising to 30) plus bank holidays, a pension plan with a 15% contribution by the Royal Household as well as 20% off at Royal Collection Trust Shops.

The official royal family website also asks that they have “practical knowledge of national and international security threats, with proven experience applying physical and technical security measures in sensitive or high-security environments.”

They also ask that the applicant make sure the Royal Household “meets its protective security and legislative obligations across all sites.” Including “safeguarding the spaces where communities come together,” according to the description.”

