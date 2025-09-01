Buckingham Palace breaks silence after Prince Harry confirms UK return

Buckingham Palace has broken silence on social media after Prince Harry confirmed his return to UK next week.

The Classic FM, the UK’s classical music station, shared photos of King Charles and Queen Camilla on its X, formerly Twitter handle and confirmed an event held recently at Balmoral Castle.

It said, “Last week, Classic FM recorded a very special concert at Balmoral Castle for radio broadcast.

“Hosted by Alan Titchmarsh, the hour-long concert brings together an ensemble of the Scottish Chamber Orchestra, of which His Majesty The King is Patron.”

The palace, on behalf of King Charles and Queen Camilla, reposted the photos on its official Twitter handle.

The palace also shared the posts on its Instagram handle.

This is palace's first post on social media after it was confirmed Prince Harry will attend the 2025 WellChild Awards, taking place in London on September 8th.

Prince Harry will take part in the ceremony, presenting the Award for Inspirational Child (aged 4-6) and delivering a speech.

Prince Harry said:

I am always privileged to attend the WellChild Awards and meet the incredible children, families and professionals who inspire us all with their strength and spirit.

He added, "For 20 years these Awards have highlighted the courage of young people living with complex health needs and shone a light on the devoted caregivers – family and professionals - who support them every step of the way. Their stories remind us of the power of compassion, connection and community."