Princess Eugenie, Kate Middleton strengthen ties with Princess Rajwa

Princess Eugenie and Kate Middleton have both shared warm moments with Jordan’s Princess Rajwa Al Hussein during her visit to the UK with her husband, Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II.

The Jordanian royals, who arrived in London earlier this week, were welcomed to Windsor Castle on Wednesday by Prince William and Princess Catherine.

Kensington Palace released a photo of the two couples standing together in one of the castle’s grand rooms.

Kate’s appearance surprised some royal watchers, as she was not listed in the official press release announcing the meeting.

The visit reaffirmed the close friendship between the British and Jordanian royal families.

William and Kate had attended Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa’s wedding in Amman in 2023.

On Tuesday, Princess Eugenie joined Princess Rajwa for a visit to Springfield University Hospital and the St. George’s Mental Health NHS Trust in southwest London.

Sharing photos on Instagram, Eugenie praised the “beautiful” artwork created for mental health wards by the charity Hospital Rooms.

Later, Prince William accompanied Crown Prince Hussein to RAF Benson in Oxfordshire, where the two trained helicopter pilots met with service personnel and viewed aircraft.