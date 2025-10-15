Kensington Palace releases video of William and Kate welcoming Jordanian royals

Prince William and Kate Middleton with Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Princess Rajwa

Prince William and Kate Middleton extended a warm welcome to Jordan’s Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Princess Rajwa during a visit to Windsor on Wednesday.

According to the local media, the welcome accorded to the guests highlighted the close ties between the British and Jordanian royal families.

In a video shared on their official Instagram account, the Prince and Princess of Wales were seen greeting the royal couple at Windsor Castle.

The post was captioned, “A pleasure to welcome HRH Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II of Jordan and HRH Princess Rajwa to Windsor this morning.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton had attended the couple’s lavish wedding in Amman in June 2023, a high-profile event that brought together royals from around the world.

Both royal families share longstanding personal connections that stretch back generations.

The video shared on social media drew positive attention online, with royal watchers praising the continued display of warmth and mutual respect between the two royal couples.















