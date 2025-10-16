Travis Kelce NFL performance rated after Taylor Swift risque song

Travis Kelce has become better at his game after Taylor Swift's new album.

Speaking about the singer's album 'The Life of a Showgirl,' Travis' brother, Jason Kelce, jokes his NFL performance has become better after the release of song 'Wood.'

Talking about a fan comment on his podcast 'New Heights', Jason read: "Travis Kelce before the release of 'Wood': four games, 15 catches, 188 yards and a touchdown."

"Travis Kelce after the release of 'Wood': two games, 139 yards and one touchdown," he added.

This comes as Travis said on his New Heights podcast: "Couldn’t be more proud of her. Most vinyl copies sold in one week in the US, with 1.2 million, and then on top of that, it sold 2.7 million copies in just 24 hours."

He said: "The Fate Of Ophelia was the most-streamed song in a single day in Spotify history, just on Friday. So, Stamp of the Week goes to Tay Tay. So proud of you, girl."