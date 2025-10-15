Sarah Ferguson 'plotting her next move' after Epstein-linked scandal, author claims

Sarah Ferguson is “plotting her next move” after keeping a low profile following her latest controversy, according to royal biographer Andrew Lownie.

Speaking to express.co.uk, Lownie, author of Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, said the Duchess of York will likely celebrate her 66th birthday with close friends and family despite the shadow of renewed scrutiny over her ties to the late Jeffrey Epstein.

Sarah Ferguson with former husband, Prince Andrew

“The Duchess still has lots of loyal friends and I’m sure she will be spending it (her birthday) with them and her family,” Lownie told the outlet.

“She has always celebrated her birthday pretty extravagantly. However, she must be aware her nine lives are running out.”

He added that Ferguson “has lost the trust of the public, her readers and the charities with whom she was involved and it will be difficult to regain that. She will be plotting her next move. She is like Lazarus.”

The Duchess was recently linked to an email sent to Epstein in 2011, calling him her “supreme friend.”

Her spokesperson said she acted out of fear of being sued for defamation.

Ferguson has largely remained out of the public eye since the scandal resurfaced.