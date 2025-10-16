 
Meghan Markle hails ‘strong women' in new clip from NYC

Meghan Markle shares sweet moments from her trip to New York

Eleen Bukhari
October 16, 2025

Meghan Markle hails ‘strong women' in new clip from NYC

Meghan Markle is giving fans a glimpse of her time in New York.

The Duchess of Sussex, who attended Fortune’s Most Powerful Women summit in Washington DC this Tuesday, turned to her Instagram to share an inspiring clip with her fans.

She captioned her post: “Love being surrounded by strong women supporting each other!”

“Thanks to @fortunempw, my team, DC, and my sweet friends for the 24 hours of impact (and fun!),” she added.

Speaking at the Summit, Meghan noted: “For seven years, I remember what goes into a production. I also recognize how much people want content in different sizes.”

“Part of what we’re testing out now is, it’s amazing to sit and watch a show for 30 minutes, but how can I give you a recipe in two minutes? And where can I share that with you? And how that continues to grow as ever,” she said.

“That’s not the full circle I was expecting, but here we are,” she said with a smile, recallin

Meghan said she is thus “leveraging her significant influence to build a successful, long-lasting business empire.”

