 
Geo News

Prince William reflects on enthralling former job

Prince William opens up about his glorious times serving as a RAF helicopter pilot

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

October 16, 2025

Prince William reflects on enthralling former job
Prince William reflects on enthralling former job 

Prince William is reflecting on happier days when he sure to serve RAF.

The Prince of Wales, who spent years as a helicopter pilot, visited the mess at RAF Benson near Oxford with the Crowned Prince of Jordan, where he spoke about the glorious past.

When asked if he still flies, William said: "I do still fly, yeah – I keep my hours going. When you learn that skill set, you just don’t want it to go. I’ve definitely lost a lot of the skills I had, but I like to keep on top of my flying, keep doing it. And it’s my happy place, I love flying."

Prince William reflects on enthralling former job

The prince added: "I miss the Search and Rescue – glory days. I miss the Sea King flying around, because when I hear it, that noise, as it flies past. We had obviously the US state visit the other day, with seven aircraft flying over.”

William then added: “Sea King comes in, I was like ‘there she is’ that noise went straight to my heart."

Princess Eugenie, Kate Middleton strengthen ties with Princess Rajwa
Princess Eugenie, Kate Middleton strengthen ties with Princess Rajwa
Kensington Palace releases video of William and Kate welcoming Jordanian royals
Kensington Palace releases video of William and Kate welcoming Jordanian royals
Prince William and the Crown Prince of Jordan kick off joint appearance: Video video
Prince William and the Crown Prince of Jordan kick off joint appearance: Video
Royal fans react as Meghan Markle supports King Charles, Harry's reconciliation
Royal fans react as Meghan Markle supports King Charles, Harry's reconciliation
King Charles' finally decides what to do with Prince Andrew at Christmas
King Charles' finally decides what to do with Prince Andrew at Christmas
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie weigh in on home life amid Sarah Ferguson's Epstein email row
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie weigh in on home life amid Sarah Ferguson's Epstein email row
Prince Andrew puts monarchy's reputation at risk, King Charles facing mounting pressure
Prince Andrew puts monarchy's reputation at risk, King Charles facing mounting pressure
Prince Harry 'wants' same level of protection as William: 'King Charles is exhausted'
Prince Harry 'wants' same level of protection as William: 'King Charles is exhausted'