Prince William reflects on enthralling former job

Prince William is reflecting on happier days when he sure to serve RAF.

The Prince of Wales, who spent years as a helicopter pilot, visited the mess at RAF Benson near Oxford with the Crowned Prince of Jordan, where he spoke about the glorious past.

When asked if he still flies, William said: "I do still fly, yeah – I keep my hours going. When you learn that skill set, you just don’t want it to go. I’ve definitely lost a lot of the skills I had, but I like to keep on top of my flying, keep doing it. And it’s my happy place, I love flying."

The prince added: "I miss the Search and Rescue – glory days. I miss the Sea King flying around, because when I hear it, that noise, as it flies past. We had obviously the US state visit the other day, with seven aircraft flying over.”

William then added: “Sea King comes in, I was like ‘there she is’ that noise went straight to my heart."