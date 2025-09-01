Queen Camilla confessed to teenage assault experience

Queen Camilla confessed to fighting off attacker as teen

Queen Camilla reportedly revealed that she was sexually assaulted as a teenager.

The shocking claim was made in a new royal book, the Power and the Palace, written by veteran royal correspondent Valentine Low.

As per Valentine, the story was shared by the King Charles’ wife herself during her meeting with mayor Boris Johnson at the Clarence House in 2008, when he was planning to launch three rape crisis centers in London.

The Times quoted and Valentine wrote in the book, "[The] serious conversation they had was about her being the victim of an attempted sexual assault when she was a schoolgirl.”

The author went on to add, "She was on a train going to Paddington — she was about 16, 17 — and some guy was moving his hand further and further …'At that point Johnson had asked what happened next."

"She replied: 'I did what my mother taught me to. I took off my shoe and whacked him in the nuts with the heel.' Harri said: 'She was self-possessed enough when they arrived at Paddington to jump off the train, find a guy in uniform and say, 'That man just attacked me', and he was arrested," Valentine shared further.

It is worth mentioning that Queen Camilla, wife of King Charles, has always been supportive towards victims of rape, domestic violence and sexual abuse through her work.