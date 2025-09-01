Prince Harry’s past with Chelsy Davy detailed in new report

Long before Prince Harry married Meghan Markle, he was in a seven-year relationship with Chelsy Davy, the Zimbabwean-born daughter of a wealthy businessman.

Their turbulent romance, often described as the prince’s first serious relationship, became topic of the Daily Mail as a defining chapter in Harry’s pre-Meghan years.

The pair met in 2004 while Harry was on his gap year travels in Zimbabwe.

Their relationship soon grew serious, with Harry holidaying with her family in South Africa and Chelsy accompanying him to high-profile events, including the 2007 Diana memorial concert.

At the time, Harry reportedly called Davy “the best thing that ever happened to me.”

Despite their strong bond, the romance was marred by constant tabloid scrutiny.

According to Vanity Fair’s royal correspondent Katie Nicholl, Davy often struggled with the media attention and Harry’s high-profile nightlife. Friends said she grew weary of “always coming second” to his royal duties and lifestyle.

Their final breakup came in 2010, after Davy publicly ended things by changing her Facebook status to “not in a relationship.” Harry, training with the Air Force at the time, was said to be devastated by the public split.

Although their paths diverged, the two remained on good terms. Davy attended Prince William’s 2011 wedding alongside Harry and later received an invitation to Harry’s 2018 wedding to Meghan Markle, a gesture that reportedly provided closure.

The Daily Mail noted that while Chelsy respected Harry’s career, she ultimately decided that royal life was not for her.

Fifteen years on, their relationship remains one of the most significant in Harry’s life before Meghan.