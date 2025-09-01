Prince William's bald patch secret finally exposed in new tell-all

Prince William turned his 'off-limits' secret into palace joke

Prince William, the Prince of Wales' most private insecurities have been exposed.

A former royal butler Grant Harrold, who worked for the royal family from 1997 until after William and Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales' wedding, made a shocking revelation about the future King's bald patch.

In his upcoming memoir, The Royal Butler: My Remarkable Life in Royal Service, Grant recalled that even in 20s, William was losing his hair, adding that there was this unspoken rule in the palace: "Don’t mention the bald patch."

However, he recalled one incident of his conversation with Kate and William about the downside of aging.

"I said that surely the worst thing about aging was losing your hair and going bald. Kate started sniggering and William gave me a look that said, ‘Thanks for that’," Grant wrote.

Adding, "It hadn’t occurred to me that, of course, by then he was starting to lose his hair." Grant wrote that Prince William "always took any comments, intended or otherwise, in good humor."

It is pertinent to mention that during his conversation with InStyle, Grant Harrold also noted that there's a life with laughter behind palace walls.

He said, "Everyone over the years has talked about the issues, the problems, the bullying or upsets or this or that. I’m thinking, ‘What the hell? Why are they not talking about the 95 percent of the time we’re all killing ourselves laughing, we’re playing silly jokes at each other."

"There was laughter, there was jokes," he added.