 
Geo News

Disturbing verdict issued about Prince Harry's clearance to King Charles' closet skeletons

An expert has just made a comment regarding Prince Harry’s reconciliation efforts

By
Web Desk
|

September 01, 2025

Disturbing verdict issued about Prince Harrys clearance to King Charles closet skeletons
Disturbing verdict issued about Prince Harry's clearance to King Charles' closet skeletons

Prince Harry chooses to walk in a different direction?

The efforts Prince Harry has recently been making towards King Charles have just sparked a reaction by royal commentator and expert Ian Pelham Turner.

He recently spoke to Fox News Digital and explained his thoughts on the matter.

According to the expert, “Harry is well aware of other damaging skeletons in the closet. And the royal family is surely aware he knows them and could use them against the royal household if he wished to.”

However, what it appears at the moment, particularly after Prince Harry’s decision to offer his engagement diary to avoid royal clashes is that “in reality, I feel that Harry wishes peace for everyone.”

Mr Turner also admitted, “He would prefer a meeting of minds where compromise is created,” in his personal opinion.

Before signing off he also named the Princess Diana doc a potential harbinger of peace.

“Perhaps a peace bridge could be built if Netflix goes ahead with a docuseries on Princess Diana, where Harry and William could come together and participate,” he said related to the upcoming documentary before signing off completely.

What is pertinent to mention is there is no official confirmation from Netflix about the Princess Diana documentary. However given that it’s been 30 years since her death in Paris on August 31st, 1997, speculations are rising according to the Daily Record. 

Prince Harry issued a warning: ‘Things arnt that straightforward!'
Prince Harry issued a warning: ‘Things arnt that straightforward!'
Kensington Palace makes statement on William and Kate's rare joint appearance next week
Kensington Palace makes statement on William and Kate's rare joint appearance next week
Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet's future as working royals looks increasingly uncertain
Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet's future as working royals looks increasingly uncertain
Prince William's bald patch secret finally exposed in new tell-all video
Prince William's bald patch secret finally exposed in new tell-all
Palace reveals Kate Middleton's scaled-back royal duties
Palace reveals Kate Middleton's scaled-back royal duties
Prince William follows in Princess Diana's footsteps with family home plans
Prince William follows in Princess Diana's footsteps with family home plans
Meghan Markle drops bombshell about Prince Harry's weird food ick video
Meghan Markle drops bombshell about Prince Harry's weird food ick
Meghan Markle latest guest 'feels so welcome' on her show
Meghan Markle latest guest 'feels so welcome' on her show