Prince Harry may visit King Charles at Balmoral, says former Butler

Prince Harry is all set to visit UK in September

Prince Harry may spend time at Balmoral during his upcoming visit to the United Kingdom, according to his former royal butler Grant Harrold.

The Duke of Sussex is scheduled to attend the World Child Awards on September 8. The date also marks the third death anniversary of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Harrold, who worked for King Charles for seven years when William and Harry were younger, suggested Harry might welcome a return to Scotland.

"I think Harry would probably love to spend time at Balmoral. This is just my view," Harrold told GB News at his book launch at The Rubens at the Palace.

"I think he would love to go up there and be on the farm in his element. I just don't know with everything that's gone on, because it could be awkward."

The former butler expressed optimism about potential reconciliation between father and son, noting the King's desire for family harmony.

"I know what the King's like, he likes everyone to be happy. He likes everyone to get on. So you can guarantee the King without question wants it resolved," Harrold said.

Harry last visited the UK in April for a court appeal regarding taxpayer-funded security protection but did not meet with King Charles.

If realized, a Balmoral visit would mark Harry's first time at the Scottish estate since stepping back from royal duties in 2020.