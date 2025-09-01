 
Geo News

Prince Harry issued a warning: ‘Things arnt that straightforward!'

Prince Harry urged to reconsider his plans for a meeting with King Charles

By
Web Desk
|

September 01, 2025

Prince Harry issued a warning: ‘Things arnt that straightforward!’
Prince Harry issued a warning: ‘Things arnt that straightforward!’

Prince Harry reminded ‘its not as easy as you think amid King Charles’ peace talk hopes

Prince Harry has just been issued a warning about having too high a hope for his meeting with King Charles, given the significance of September 8th, which is the death anniversary of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

Former BBC royal correspondent, Jennie Bond was the one to highlight the upcoming date and told The Mirror, “We have all become quite used to Harry coming and going without seeing his family.”

“His visits are generally extremely brief, and the King is usually up in Scotland for the anniversary of his mother‘s death.”

“So arranging a meeting may not be straightforward.”

She also went on to question the chances that his meetings may well only be with his cousins Eugenie and Beatrice as a result. 

For those unversed, the Queen passed on September 8th, in 2022, at the age of 96 in Balmoral Castle.

Following her death it was revealed by former prime minister Boris Johnson that she had been quietly battling bone marrow cancer behind the scenes.

Princess Diana's brother shares tribute as fans pour out love on anniversary
Princess Diana's brother shares tribute as fans pour out love on anniversary
Kensington Palace makes statement on William and Kate's rare joint appearance next week
Kensington Palace makes statement on William and Kate's rare joint appearance next week
Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet's future as working royals looks increasingly uncertain
Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet's future as working royals looks increasingly uncertain
Prince William's bald patch secret finally exposed in new tell-all video
Prince William's bald patch secret finally exposed in new tell-all
Palace reveals Kate Middleton's scaled-back royal duties
Palace reveals Kate Middleton's scaled-back royal duties
Prince William follows in Princess Diana's footsteps with family home plans
Prince William follows in Princess Diana's footsteps with family home plans
Meghan Markle drops bombshell about Prince Harry's weird food ick video
Meghan Markle drops bombshell about Prince Harry's weird food ick
Meghan Markle latest guest 'feels so welcome' on her show
Meghan Markle latest guest 'feels so welcome' on her show