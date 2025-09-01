 
Geo News

Prince Harry to go down a path Prince William firmly close 10 years ago: ‘It'll antagonize!'

Prince Harry to take on a ‘very sad’ and ‘lonely’ path Prince William shut the door on 10 years ago

By
Web Desk
|

September 01, 2025

Prince Harry to go down a path Prince William firmly close 10 years ago: ‘Itll antagonize!
Prince Harry to go down a path Prince William firmly close 10 years ago: ‘It'll antagonize!'

Prince Harry planning to ‘antagonise’ the entire Royal Family by going solo?

Reports suggest Prince Harry may be thinking of treading a path his older brother firmly closed the door on almost 10 years ago now.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond is the expert who recounted Prince William’s decision, as well as similar rumors surrounding Prince Harry.

She shared everything with The Mirror and explained, “I'm sure Netflix are hoping that Harry will come up with an idea for a new royal documentary, and the 30th anniversary of Diana's death would be an obvious choice.”

A couple of years ago, “Harry and William cooperated with two very well received films marking the 20th anniversary of their mother's death. Afterwards, William said the films were the final word on Diana, as he said 'We won't be doing this again, we won't speak as openly or publicly about her again',” Ms Bond admitted.

And “How sad it would be if Harry decided to go it alone on another film about her,” she also noted.

After all, “he shared that agonising loss with his brother. They were in shock together, they grieved together, they walked side by side behind her coffin.” With all that history “a solo film by Harry would simply underline the bitter feud with his brother and would antagonise the rest of the family,” Ms Bond believes.

Before concluding she also shared her own hope on the issue and admitted, “I suspect these reports are just rumours and wishful thinking by Netflix. I doubt whether Harry would really want to commercialise his mother's life and death.”

Because “August 31 will forever be a day of intense sadness for William and Harry. You might imagine that, after all their shared pain at losing her, they would want to talk to one another about their feelings on such an important date. No one else in the world knows what it was like to be the son of an iconic princess who died so tragically on that day.”

Before concluding the expert also noted, “sadly, however, I think their rift has become too deep and their lives so separated that they've become used to marking their mother's death in their own, private way. I don't think they will be sharing their thoughts or their feelings with each other. I don't think there will be any phone calls or texts, even on such a sad day.”

Prince Harry issued a warning: ‘Things arnt that straightforward!'
Prince Harry issued a warning: ‘Things arnt that straightforward!'
Kensington Palace makes statement on William and Kate's rare joint appearance next week
Kensington Palace makes statement on William and Kate's rare joint appearance next week
Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet's future as working royals looks increasingly uncertain
Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet's future as working royals looks increasingly uncertain
Prince William's bald patch secret finally exposed in new tell-all video
Prince William's bald patch secret finally exposed in new tell-all
Palace reveals Kate Middleton's scaled-back royal duties
Palace reveals Kate Middleton's scaled-back royal duties
Prince William follows in Princess Diana's footsteps with family home plans
Prince William follows in Princess Diana's footsteps with family home plans
Meghan Markle drops bombshell about Prince Harry's weird food ick video
Meghan Markle drops bombshell about Prince Harry's weird food ick
Meghan Markle latest guest 'feels so welcome' on her show
Meghan Markle latest guest 'feels so welcome' on her show