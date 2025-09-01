Meghan Markle saves real talk for Bloomberg, frustrates Netflix: Expert

Meghan Markle’s off-script royal comment may frustrate Netflix: Expert

Meghan Markle has been told that her comment about royal life may have left Netflix bosses upset as it came on the same day as her show With Love, Meghan season 2 release.

As per royal experts, the Duchess of Sussex’s comment might seem small, but it shows a bigger issue with how she’s handling her public image.

On the same day Netflix released season two of her show, Meghan gave a separate interview to Bloomberg where she made a quiet dig at royal tradition.

Royal experts said that kind of personal detail would have made more impact on her Netflix show, and could leave the streaming giant feeling frustrated.

Speaking with Fox News Digital, royal commentator Kinsey Schofield said, "Meghan’s pity parties sell and if I were Netflix, I would be angry that a far more personal interview was released the same day as her streaming programme where we hardly get any insight into Meghan’s private life with Harry.”

Another expert, Richard Fitzwilliams, pointed out that Meghan knows even small mentions of her royal life make headlines, so the timing may have been intentional.

"She knows that any mention of her time as a senior working royal gets instant worldwide attention,” the expert added.