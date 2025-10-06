 
Meghan Markle mocked over 'Zoolander walk' after latest outing

Meghan Markle's Paris Fashion Week moment goes viral

Web Desk
October 06, 2025

Meghan Markle, the wife of Prince Harry received criticism over her outfit during Paris Fashion Week appearance.

The Duchess of Sussex has been brutally mocked for the way she was walking at the Balenciaga Paris show.

Taking to X (Formerly Twitter) a user shared screenshot of Meghan's all-white look, where she was dressed in long white cape-style dress. The actress didn't wear any accessories and kept her hair in a bun.

The user added a gif from Ben Stiller's Zoolander alongside the Duchess' picture and wrote, "Meghan Markle trying to give Zoolander a run for his supermodel walk."

Adding, "“Zoolander wrapped in holy Toilet Paper”—that’s the Twerkle vibe for Balenciaga lol."

Some users agreed and others join in to mock the Duchess of Sussex by calling her "loser" and "fake."

It is pertinent to mention Meghan Markle attended Paris Fashion Week on Saturday, October 4, 2025. Wrapping up her Paris trip, Meghan took to Instagram and shared a glimpse from her trip.

"About last night. Thank you @pppiccioli and @balenciaga I’ve missed you ???????? - thanks for the love," the wife of Prince Harry wrote.

