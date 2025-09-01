 
Youngest member of BTS Jungkook reveals major health struggle

Jungkook shares major health update with his BTS Army

September 01, 2025

BTS member Jungkook breaks silence on health struggles
BTS member Jungkook breaks silence on health struggles

Jungkook, the youngest member of BTS, discussed his health struggles on his 28th birthday.

On Sunday night, August 31, 2025, Jungkook celebrated his birthday with BTS Army via special livestream on Weverse.

Speaking with his fans, Jungkook said, “First of all, thank you to my mom & dad for giving birth to me. Thanks a lot for giving birth to a healthy me, I'll try my best to live healthier. I hope you can do whatever you wish in life and live well & healthy.”

“There's really nothing special on my birthday. It just happens to be the day I was born,” he said.

Jungkook also shared, “Another person tried to enter my house. Someone came to see me at my house, I’ve become a celebrity. Don’t come, please. Don’t come, really.”

However, when a fan asked him to sit still, Jungkook revealed that his constant movement is due to ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder).

“Thank you for joining this live and wishing me on my birthday, I'll now get going to wash up. I'll spend my birthday well today, try to cut a cake too if I can,” he said in the end.

