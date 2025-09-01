MGK opens up about one mantra that keeps him from the edge

MGK reveals one strange truth behind his survival

Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) has opened up about a powerful “positive affirmation” he lives by as part of managing his mental health.

In a talk with PEOPLE magazine, the 35-year-old American rapper and singer-songwriter talked about his struggles with depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts.

MGK said, “I have to live in a place of positive affirmations right now” in order to manage his mental health.

“So speaking into existence what I would like: I’m so f**** happy. Tattoo it on my tongue,” he quipped.

In addition, the Drunk Face crooner has shed light on some of the setbacks he endured in his personal life in his new album Lost America, released on August 8, 2025, revealing he was in rehab last Christmas.

MGK also referred to his strained relationship with girlfriend Megan Fox, with whom he shares daughter Saga, born in March this year, as he sang at one instance, “I broke this home, and just like my father / I’ll die all alone.”

“I’m lookin’ at the kids’ faces / Sittin’ in the driveway while I pack up suitcases / I just ruined their holiday / And lies don’t die, they grow / And everything you try to hide eventually shows ... It’s a complicated relationship, that’s nobody’s business / But I’m in this business, face it / I’ve been hiding from the ideation / That the public has been ruinin’ my reputation," he continued.

It is pertinent to mention that the Lost America album has a song with the title Orpheus, which the Grammy-nominated musician co-wrote with Fox.