Olivia Attwood breaks silence on marriage woes

Olivia Attwood addresses marital trouble

Olivia Attwood just talked about whether her marriage is in trouble or not.

The ITV presenter spent a holiday in Ibiza with her mate, Pete Wick, having drinks and enjoying their time at Ocean Beach before they presented their Kiss FM programme.

Pictures of Olivia relaxing with Pete in between her legs on a yacht sparked questions and debates on how her husband, Bradley Dack would react.

Now, an insider confirmed, "There is no issue between Olivia and Bradley. Olivia and Pete have been close friends for many years, and they were in Ibiza together for KISS weekend where they were recording their podcast live and on the boat included their podcast producer and team. They were all just letting off steam!"

As per the Mirror, one user on social media addressed Olivia saying, "I'm afraid for your marriage," to which the Love Island star retorted, "Don't be. Worry about your own."

Olivia and Pete became close pals almost a decade ago after they met each other at an award ceremony and have remained really good pals ever since.

The duo are known for their playful banter as Olivia often pokes fun at Pete's love life, while he teases Olivia over cosmetic enhancements.

Speaking of their professional relationship, Pete mentioned, "We might disagree on stuff, but I don't find her annoying and I find everyone annoying."

"He's the only straight male, besides my husband, that I can tolerate for long periods of time. I feel like people's misconceptions of us are quite similar,” Olivia added.

She continued, "They might think Pete doesn't have much depth, but [he is] soft, and one of the kindest people I know. If he's your friend, he's got your back and he's also extremely hard-working."

"Even though we take the mick and we both love a party, when it comes to our work, we take it really seriously,” Olivia Attwood concluded.