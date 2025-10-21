King Charles does wrong by monarchy with Andrew decision

Prince Andrew’s full exit from the Royal life is not enough to take the monarchy back to its position.

The former Duke of York, who has given up all his titles last week, has to be completely banned for King Charles to be respected again.

Writing for Mirror, Fleet Street Fox says: “But it is the same sort of protection the Royals have given Andrew that Epstein bought and paid for from others. It is the same sort of institutional failure which meant the Met closed its case into Virginia's allegations with no further action.”

She added: “And it is the same closing of the ranks which meant that, eventually, Virginia couldn't carry on.”

The expert noted: “By protecting Andrew the Royal Family has made itself part of what happened to her. It has excused and sheltered a man who, at best, was friends with one of the most appalling sex offenders the world has ever seen. And the fact that sentence is not about King Charles and Jimmy Savile shows just how inured we have become to this particular disease of the high-and-mighty: the unwillingness of any of their own rank to hold them to account

“Innocent or not, the royals have accepted what none of us peasants could. And as a result, there are victims worldwide who, today, think there's no point in speaking up. This scandal has festered while the blue bloods have dithered and covered their flanks. Unless Charles finds a way to amputate his brother once and for all, then the swamp Andrew once frolicked in will drag down the monarchy itself,” established the writer.