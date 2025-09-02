 
Geo News

Meghan Markle ‘pity parties' are downgrading her image

Meghan Markle is called out over twisted logic to brand herself

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

September 02, 2025

Meghan Markle ‘pity parties are downgrading her image

Meghan Markle is questioned over her ethics as she makes yet another attack at the Royal Family.

The Duchess of Sussex, who sat in for an interview with Emily Chang around the same time as the season two of her Netflix series was released, is mocked for earning brownie points through defaming Royals.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield told Fox News Digital: "Meghan’s pity parties sell and if I were Netflix, I would be angry that a far more personal interview was released the same day as her streaming programme where we hardly get any insight into Meghan’s private life with Harry.

Meanwhile, Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams reveals: "She knows that any mention of her time as a senior working royal gets instant worldwide attention."

Meghan Markle reveals ‘big undertaking' for family on show
Meghan Markle reveals ‘big undertaking' for family on show
Prince Harry sparks royal row by demanding Meghan Markle's bow and curtsies
Prince Harry sparks royal row by demanding Meghan Markle's bow and curtsies
Prince Harry to go down a path Prince William firmly close 10 years ago: ‘It'll antagonize!'
Prince Harry to go down a path Prince William firmly close 10 years ago: ‘It'll antagonize!'
Prince Harry may visit King Charles at Balmoral, says former Butler
Prince Harry may visit King Charles at Balmoral, says former Butler
Disturbing verdict issued about Prince Harry's clearance to King Charles' closet skeletons
Disturbing verdict issued about Prince Harry's clearance to King Charles' closet skeletons
Prince Harry's past with Chelsy Davy detailed in new report
Prince Harry's past with Chelsy Davy detailed in new report
Princess Diana's brother shares tribute as fans pour out love on anniversary
Princess Diana's brother shares tribute as fans pour out love on anniversary
Prince Harry issued a warning: ‘Things arnt that straightforward!'
Prince Harry issued a warning: ‘Things arnt that straightforward!'