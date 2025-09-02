Meghan Markle ‘pity parties' are downgrading her image

Meghan Markle is questioned over her ethics as she makes yet another attack at the Royal Family.

The Duchess of Sussex, who sat in for an interview with Emily Chang around the same time as the season two of her Netflix series was released, is mocked for earning brownie points through defaming Royals.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield told Fox News Digital: "Meghan’s pity parties sell and if I were Netflix, I would be angry that a far more personal interview was released the same day as her streaming programme where we hardly get any insight into Meghan’s private life with Harry.

Meanwhile, Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams reveals: "She knows that any mention of her time as a senior working royal gets instant worldwide attention."