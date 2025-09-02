 
Meghan Markle drops BTS photo of Archie, Lili behind the lens

Meghan Markle celebrates Labor Day with new photos for Netflix show

Eleen Bukhari
September 02, 2025

Meghan Markle is celebrating the latest season of her Netflix show with a new thread of photos.

The Duchess of Sussex has turned to her Instagram on Monday to share a carousel of photos from ‘With Love, Meghan’ alongside husband Prince Harry and kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Turning to her Instagram, Meghan captioned the photos: “Filming season two of ‘With Love, Meghan,’ was more fun that you can imagine. Part of how we kept the vibe alive? Music. Between setups I would play a song from my phone, and today I wanted to share some of the favourites I kept on rotation! Add them to your playlist, press shuffle and enjoy! Happy Labor Day weekend! Work hard, play hard.”


Meghan Markle marked an end to her post with a special shoutout to all those working hard on Labor Day.

This comes as Meghan told guest Tan France on her Netflix lifestyle show: "I make hot breakfast most mornings for the kids and my husband. But it’s not as complicated as people think it is. This is so easy to make.”

Meghan, 44, added: "It feels like a big undertaking, but you’re just slicing bread and dunking it in eggs and calling it a day.”

