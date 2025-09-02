Meghan Markle drops BTS photo of Archie, Lili behind the lens

Meghan Markle is celebrating the latest season of her Netflix show with a new thread of photos.

The Duchess of Sussex has turned to her Instagram on Monday to share a carousel of photos from ‘With Love, Meghan’ alongside husband Prince Harry and kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Turning to her Instagram, Meghan captioned the photos: “Filming season two of ‘With Love, Meghan,’ was more fun that you can imagine. Part of how we kept the vibe alive? Music. Between setups I would play a song from my phone, and today I wanted to share some of the favourites I kept on rotation! Add them to your playlist, press shuffle and enjoy! Happy Labor Day weekend! Work hard, play hard.”





Meghan Markle marked an end to her post with a special shoutout to all those working hard on Labor Day.

This comes as Meghan told guest Tan France on her Netflix lifestyle show: "I make hot breakfast most mornings for the kids and my husband. But it’s not as complicated as people think it is. This is so easy to make.”

Meghan, 44, added: "It feels like a big undertaking, but you’re just slicing bread and dunking it in eggs and calling it a day.”