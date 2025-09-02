 
Meghan Markle gets bashful over Prince Harry seafood choices

Meghan Markle talks about Prince Harry’s choice when it comes to seafood

Eleen Bukhari
September 02, 2025

Meghan Markle gets bashful over Prince Harry seafood choices

Meghan Markle makes a confession about Prince Harry’s eating habits.

The Duchess of Sussex has spilt the beans on Prince Harry’s choice of sea food and lobster is not an option.

Speaking to Chef Andres on the latest episode of ‘With Love, Meghan,’ the Duchess confirmed: “You know who doesn’t like lobster? My husband.”

“And you married him anyway?” Andrés then quipped.

This comes as former Royal butler Grant Harold told Mirror that the Royal Family avoids eating shell fish.

He said: “When dining, the royal family has to be careful with shellfish due to shellfish poisoning, due to their work schedules. It is a very sensible move to abandon having seafood when out and about on public duties.”

Queen Camilla also once admitted on MasterChef Australia that she does not like to eat garlic.

“I hate to say this, but garlic. Garlic is a no-no,” she revealed in 2018.

