Meghan Markle reveals ‘big undertaking' for family on show

Meghan Markle opens up about a ‘sacred’ family part

Meghan Markle just opened up about the fact that in her family, breakfast time is "sacred."

The Duchess of Sussex makes a hot meal for her husband, Prince Harry and their children Prince Archie, and Princess Lilibet.

Speaking to Tan France on her show With Love, Meghan, she said: “The ritual of breakfast, it’s a sacred time as a family. You pace it. You can talk about what they’re excited for the day. So just take a minute of calm before the day, wherever the day is going to end up taking you."

She also insisted that preparing breakfast for yourself and your family should not have to be a “big undertaking.”

As she prepared French Toast, Meghan said, "I make hot breakfast most mornings for the kids and my husband. But it’s not as complicated as people think it is. This is so easy to make.”

"It feels like a big undertaking, but you’re just slicing bread and dunking it in eggs and calling it a day,” she mentioned.

Tan said: "You’re at the griddle. They’re not just eating cereal."

Meghan agreed: “Yes, fried eggs and pancakes."

"I like to do surprise pancakes for the kids,” she further revealed, adding, “So, I always put some ground flax seeds, pour some chia seeds. And Lili will ask me, ‘Can I have chia seeds? I want it to have freckles.’”

“One thing I do with my kids — and I will say that it takes a bit more time — I like the presentation for them. Archie will say, ‘Oh, mama, that looks beautiful,'" Meghan said, about making presentable breakfast plates for her two children.

This comes after the As Ever owner admitted that she “loves” to make breakfast for her family, and it doesn’t take a lot of her effort all the time.

She told People magazine earlier this year: “I’m up before my kids are, so I’m normally up at 6:30, and then I get them up and dressed for the day, and we go downstairs.”

"I love making breakfast for my family,” she mentioned, adding, “My husband and Archie both love fried eggs.”

"There’s a lot of bacon around here. And then sometimes you don’t have time for all that, and you just put a frozen waffle in the toaster and call it a day. And there’s no shame in that either,” Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex noted at that time.