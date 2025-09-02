 
Prince Harry begs Meghan Markle for reassurance every day

Meghan Markle's shocking pet name for Prince Harry revealed

Web Desk
September 02, 2025

Prince Harry feels uglier than ever in LA
Prince Harry feels 'uglier than ever' in LA

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex has reportedly become very insecure in LA.

Insiders recently revealed to RadarOnline that the son of King Charles seeks reassurance from his wife Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex every day.

A source told the outlet, “Harry is no gym bunny or LA beauty freak – he has 'British teeth,' is podgy and is ginger and freckly – as well as balding.”

“He feels totally ugly in L.A. and out of place among Meghan's wellness-obsessed crowd. She constantly has to tell him he is a 'Fox' to bolster his fragile ego,” another added.

On the other hand, an insider also commented on Harry’s hair, suggesting that “he has definitely had a transplant to stop his hair totally going, but it hasn’t worked.”

“Harry will straight-up ask Meghan, 'Do you think I'm good-looking?' Her reassurances about his locks are a daily thing. He thrives on compliments,” the source stated.

Additionally, Meghan Markle has often called Prince Harry “Fox”, including fox emoji in social media captions. A source now stated, “She now calls him her 'Fox' because she knows he needs reassurance about their relationship.”

“As talk grows, she is set to leave him. For now, she needs him for her brand – but that dumping is coming!” they added of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

