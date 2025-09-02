Meghan Markle throws shade at royals with cryptic playlist picks

Meghan Markle drops playlist with 'secret messages' about royals

Meghan Markle, the wife of Prince Harry, has sparked fresh rumours about her broken relationship with her in-laws.

On Monday, the Duchess of Sussex shared a carousel of BTS moments from Netflix show With Love, Meghan, which also included a 19-song playlist.

The playlist caught everyone's attention with fans claiming that several choices carried messages aimed at the royal family.

Her inclusion of Hall & Oates’ I Can’t Go for That (No Can Do), a track about resisting outside pressures, seemed as a nod to her claims of being stifled as working royal.

Moreover, Billy Preston’s Nothing from Nothing also raised eyebrows with its lyric, “I’m not tryin’ to be your highness."

On the other hand, Ella Fitzgerald’s Solid as a Rock and Penny & the Quarters’ You and Me were interpreted as tributes to her marriage to Harry.

Fans took X (Formerly Twitter) to share their reaction with one user stating, "Interesting song choices, Meghan. Veryyyy interesting."

"It's hilarious that she chose 'I Can’t Go for That,'" another noted.

It is worth mentioning that other photos in the carousel included Meghan Markle laughing alongside celebrity chef Jose Andres, and posing with British chef Clare Smyth. Moreover, the Duchess of Sussex also offered a rare glimpse of family life with her and Prince Harry's children: Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.