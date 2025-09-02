Noah Centineo debuts dramatic new look amid 'Street Fighter' filming

Noah Centineo has unveiled a striking transformation while in Australia, leaving fans stunned after being spotted in Sydney last week.

The 29-year-old actor, best known for his breakout role as Peter Kavinsky in Netflix’s To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before franchise, swapped his signature dark hair and beard for bleached blond locks and a clean-shaven face.

According to Daily Mail, Centineo, who cut a casual figure in a burgundy T-shirt, shorts, sneakers, and a black beanie, was photographed leaving his hotel carrying a guitar case.

The change in appearance came as he films his latest project, the highly anticipated Street Fighter adaptation, where he stars as Ken Masters alongside rapper 50 Cent.

The new look marks a departure from the rom-com heartthrob image that propelled him to fame.

According to reports, Centineo had to bleach his natural dark hair and shave his beard for the role, with principal photography on the Kitao Sakurai-directed film beginning August 18, as per the outlet.

Beyond Street Fighter, Centineo has a busy slate ahead, including playing a young John Rambo in Jalmari Helander’s prequel to Sylvester Stallone’s iconic action franchise, set to shoot in Thailand next year.

Furthermore, the actor, who also appeared in Black Adam, The Recruit, and Dream Scenario with Nicolas Cage, recently made headlines off-screen after sparking romance rumors with Zoë Kravitz following multiple public outings together earlier this year.