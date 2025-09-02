Coldplay's Chris Martin sparks controversy after inviting Israeli fans on stage

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin ignited a firestorm during a concert at Wembley Stadium on August 31, after inviting two Israeli fans, Avia and Tal, onstage.

When the pair identified as Israeli, the 90,000-strong crowd reacted with a mix of cheers and boos.

Visibly uneasy, Martin said, “I’m very grateful that you’re here as humans, and I am treating you as equal humans on earth, regardless of where you come from.”

He added, “Although it’s controversial maybe, I also want to welcome people in the audience from Palestine … we’re all equal humans,” prompting loud cheers.

Chris Martin sparks yet another controversy at Wembley Stadium

The singer's remarks received mixed reactions online, with his fans praising for promoting unity.

Some people criticized Chris Martin for engaging the fans at all.

Pro-Israel voices, including the Creative Community for Peace, called Martin’s comments condescending.

Defenders argued Martin aimed to promote unity, consistent with Coldplay’s history of advocating peace.



