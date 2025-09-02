Marvel star makes big comment on Robert Downey Jr.'s return

Simu Liu hypes up Robert Downey Jr.'s comeback as Doctor Doom

There is much buzz about the return of Robert Downey Jr. to the MCU as the new antagonist, Doctor Doom.



Simu Liu, who portrays Shang-Chi in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, said the Iron Man star will "blow away" fans by his performance.

In an interview with The River, a Japanese outlet, said, "He's been an integral part of Marvel's success and has been in so many films over the years, yet he still takes the time to meet and connect with so many people."

"Because he's played such a diverse range of roles, I think everyone will be blown away by the way he tackles this new character in this film," the 36-year-old hyped up the Oscar winner's comeback.

Elsewhere in the interview, Simu reflected on the experience of shooting the forthcoming movie. "Every day feels like a dream. I get to go to work and work with people I respect and admire. Some of them are actors I watched when I was little, even before I wanted to be an actor."

"My emotions are a mix of great feelings and excitement, as well as fear and anxiety. I'm human, after all," he continued.

"I'm with some amazing people, so I do feel anxious at times. But everyone is so wonderful, and it doesn't really feel like work every day," Simu added.

Avengers: Doomsday will be out on December 18, 2026.