Leonardo DiCaprio's vow could put his romance with Vittoria Ceretti at risk

Leonardo DiCaprio honesty might backfire with Vittoria Ceretti

Leonardo DiCaprio has vowed on his 50th birthday that he does not want to waste time in his relationship.

As per the recent findings of RadarOnline.com, a source candidly discussed how his vow might end his relationship with his Italian model girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti.

"Leo has always cherished clarity in his life, but now he's unapologetically direct. That can ruffle feathers – even with someone who cares for him deeply like Vittoria," the insiders said.

Reflecting on his vow, the tipster continued, "Vittoria isn't looking for anything complicated, but she doesn't do games either. But if Leo starts being brutally honest about everything, that honesty might backfire if it's not tempered with care."

Sharing that his honesty could "probably includes the fact he is a commitment and marriage-phobe who doesn't want kids. These things could be a deal-breaker for Vittoria," the source added.

For those unversed, Leonardo DiCaprio and his 26-year-old girlfriend, who is older than his previous girlfriends, have been dating since 2023 .

The Titanic actor, who celebrated his 50th birthday in November 2024, reflected on how crossing the milestone gave him a new approach in his personal life.

"Turning 50 creates a feeling like you have a desire to just be more honest and not waste your time. I can only imagine how the next few decades are going to progress. I look at my mother, for example, and she just says exactly what she thinks and wastes no time. She spends no time trying to fake it,” the Hollywood actor told Esquire magazine.

"Being more upfront and risking having things fall apart or risking the disagreements or risking going your separate ways from any type of relationship in life – the personal, the professional – it's that you don't want to waste your time any more,” Leonardo Dicaprio concluded.