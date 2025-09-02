Prince Harry's childhood butler weighs in on upcoming awkwardness

Prince Harry’s childhood butler gets honest about what King Charles is really like

Grant Harrold, former butler to King Charles and Princess Diana recently sat down with GB News to discuss the possibility of Prince Harry being brought to Scotland for the rumored peace talks brewing between father and son.

The former employee started right off the bat and admitted, “I think Harry would probably love to spend time at Balmoral. This is just my view.”

His comment comes in stark contrast to reports made yesterday where experts like Ms Jennie Bond warned that Prince Harry’s meetings may well end at Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.

However, Mr Harrold admitted with optimism, “I think he would love to go up there and be on the farm in his element. I just don’t know with everything that’s gone on, because it could be awkward.”

What is pertinent to mention is that Mr Harrold worked for then-Prince Charles during Prince William and Prince Harry’s childhood and he believes, “What we’ve seen is speculation that he’s going to see his father. But the fact that the King, you know, it was a month ago when the advisers all got together, so there’s something going on, there’s definitely something going on.”

Especially since “I know what the King’s like, he likes everyone to be happy,” Mr Harrold admitted. “He likes everyone to get on. So you can guarantee the King without question wants it resolved.”

“Even if it doesn’t mean Harry comes back into the Royal Family how he used to be, I think the King will want some sort of peaceful resolution,” he also added.

Before signing off fully he also shared his own two cents and admitted, “It’s not impossible. That would be a very clear indication that things are definitely going in the right direction. But I do think he will. I think he will. I think if his father wants to see him, then he will see him. That’s what I think, and what we’ve seen recently is definitely signs that it could happen.”