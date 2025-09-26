 
Prince William's support for Beatrice, Eugenie tested by Sarah Ferguson's scandal

Prince William’s plans for Beatrice, Eugenie may change amid heated Sarah Ferguson controversy

F. Quraishi
September 26, 2025

Prince William may distance Beatrice, Eugenie from royal duties over Fergie’s controversy
Prince William’s plans regarding his royal cousins, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, may change in the light of their mom Sarah Ferguson’s new scandal.

According to a new report, the Prince of Wales may reconsider any plans to give the York sisters more active roles in the royal family.

This comes amid the growing controversy around Ferguson, whose emails sent to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein were leaked.

Although William is said to be fond of his cousins and has kept their reputations separate from their father Prince Andrew’s scandals, a royal expert has said their mom’s controversy is hard to ignore.

A source previously told Hello! Magazine, "William, Beatrice and Eugenie are closer than lots of cousins might be – they have that unique shared experience and unusual life they all lead.

"This is an institution that they all belong to, perhaps in slightly different ways in terms of how they serve it, but they all believe in it and its future and want to do what they can to support it,” they added.

However, royal author Phil Dampier said that he believes their future involvement is now unlikely.

He told Daily Mail that any plan to bring the York sisters into any royal role is "probably a non-starter now that both the Duke and Duchess of York are in the doghouse."

