King Charles' hands tied as pressure grows to act against Prince Andrew

King Charles under pressure but limited in action against Prince Andrew

King Charles is reportedly facing pressure to take further action against Prince Andrew amid renewed public criticism over his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson’s past links to Jeffrey Epstein.

According to a report by GB News, one option being considered is removing Andrew from the Order of the Garter, which is the highest order of British chivalry.

However, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams warned that such a drastic step could backfire as it would draw more negative attention to the monarchy.

While speaking with the publication, the expert claimed that the step could also possibly “bringing the Royal Family into disrepute.”

Fitzwilliams noted that revoking Garter membership is extremely rare and usually reserved for wartime enemies.

“It wouldn’t resonate necessarily with the public,” he said. “It would be up to Parliament to remove that, but the point is the Royal Family do not want a debate (on Andrew) in Parliament.”

“If you withdraw Andrew and Fergie from everything you can't influence them,” he advised.