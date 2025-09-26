King Charles releases big statement after crucial meeting with Prince William in Balmoral

King Charles has released a big statement after important meeting with elder son Prince William in Balmoral.

According to reports, Prince William jetted to Balmoral, Scotland, for a quiet meeting with his father, King Charles on Thursday.

The photos showed William arriving at Aberdeen Airport without his wife, Kate Middleton, for a father-and-son mini break.

The Telegraph reported William will be spending an “informal” few days with Charles in a meeting that has not been scheduled with senior staff.

Instead, King Charles and William have privately set time aside to chat “as sovereign and heir” for the third year in a row.

There were reports King Charles and Prince William likely discussed the ongoing revelations around Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah’s friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

The Daily Mail has claimed William is putting pressure on Charles to cut ties with Andrew and Sarah following the latest revelation.

Amid these development, King Charles has released a statement on social media handles.

The palace shared the message of the King to mark 35 years of Macmillan Cancer Support.

The palace, on behalf of the king was reacting to the charity’s tweet.

King Charles says, “Celebrating 35 years of Macmillan Cancer Support Coffee Mornings. Good luck to everyone hosting an event today.”

The King, when he was The Prince of Wales, became Patron of Macmillan Cancer Support, which provides medical and financial support to cancer sufferers and promotes better cancer care.