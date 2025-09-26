Prince Harry 'plot' against Kate Middleton 'growing for some time now'

Prince Harry 'plot' against Kate Middleton growing

A royal expert has claimed that Prince Harry’s plot against his sister-in-law Kate Middleton is ‘growing for some time.’

This has been claimed by royal expert Angela Levin, who is a royal expert and major critic of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter handle, Angela said, “The plot has been growing for some time now. Harry thinks so highly of Meghan he would let her to be his Queen.”

The royal expert continued, “Those of us who don't trust them for a minute need to keep alert for their cunning tricks.”

Angela went on to say, “I can't see how anyone would want anyone other than Prince William and Princess Catherine to be next in line.”

Commenting on royal expert Richard Eden’s Daily Mail report titled “Sinister 'plot' to undermine Wills and bring back Harry, ” Angela said “I completely agree with you. I believe Harry wants to take over so Meghan can be his Queen.”

The fresh claims came days after Radar Online, citing sources, reported Prince Harry, who once shared a close bond with Kate Middleton, has not received any message from the Princess of Wales since the duke spoke about reconciliation with the family.