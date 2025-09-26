Sarah Ferguson's secret pregnancy before Princess Eugenie, surfaces

Sarah Ferguson’s pregnancy scandal before Princess Eugenie, comes out

The pregnancy affair scandal Sarah Ferguson faced before the birth of her two daughter with Prince Andrew has just surfaced once more.

It relates to her Texan businessman Steve Wyatt who the royal had been grew close to in 1989.

According to a former confidante “Steve Wyatt played the biggest part in the collapse of her marriage. With Andrew away so much, she was lonely and in a fragile place, and Steve completely charmed her. She fell madly in love with him."

For those unversed, news about this came after the email Fergie made to Jeffrey Epstein got leaked. According to a source. “the Epstein scandal is hugely damaging, but it's also dragged up the old story of her pregnancy affair.”

“People are saying that history is repeating itself – with one scandal after another for Sarah. With this latest crisis, her past with Steve Wyatt has come roaring back into the conversation.”

Even a different source said the same and was quoted telling RadarOnline, “in the 1990s, she was pushed aside for humiliating the monarchy, and now, with Epstein's name resurfacing and her old affair once more in the spotlight, palace figures are saying she can't hold on to her place.”