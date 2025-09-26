Sarah Ferguson's future in the Firm finally becomes clear

Sarah Ferguson’s true future and chances at life come to light

After Sarah Ferguson’s email to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein came out, she’s begun to face a lot of public backlash, from supporters and even charities who distanced themselves from her.

While some released statements moving away from her, others publically requested she step down, and now historian and author Andrew Lownie has his own thoughts to share.

What is pertinent to mention is that Mr Lownie is the unofficial biographer of Fergie’s ex-husband Prince Andrew. The author recently released a book about him titled Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York.

Now, on an episode of the Palace Confidential podcast he sat down to discuss what this may mean for those close to the Duchess of York, as well as the Royal Family as a whole.

He began by saying, “Never say never with Sarah Ferguson. She does keep popping back. She is a sort of Houdini of the Royal Family and we thought it would be the end of her in 2010 when she had the News of the World sting for selling access to Andrew.”

“But I think this is a slightly different order. Her ninth life is gone but she may well go off to China or indeed back to the States.”

What it appears now is that “the public feel something needs to be done but there's always this worry that it is easier to keep your enemies close an clearly there is a danger of creating enemies here.”

“It's a running implicit threat all the way through the research for my book Entitled that she was hinting that she might do these things.”

Also, “It happened with the divorce, it happened later on when she was writing her books an I suspect it helped her get some of the payments from the Queen so I don't think she's adverse to hinting at this.”

The Daily Mail’s Dairy Editor Richard Eden had fears however, and hoped the ‘end’ of the House of York would not include Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice because “They are blameless in this.”

“They've never put a foot wrong so they don't deserve to be punished for the sins of their father. I hope that they will have a role in the future. I personally think it should be the end of the Duchess of York and her role in public life. I don't see how it can't be.”

For those unversed, one of the reason Fergie sent out an email, according to her own advisor and spokesperson James Henderson is because Epstein threatened her with legal action following the public distancing.

Calling the whole thing ‘chilling’ he said, “He had a Hannibal Lecter-type voice. It was very cold and calm and really menacing and nasty. It was a chilling call and I’m surprised anybody was ever friends with him given the way he talked to me.”

Sarah Ferguson’s Full Email to Jeffrey Epstein:

I know you feel hellaciously let down by me. And I must humbly apologise to you and your heart for that.

You have always been a steadfast, generous and supreme friend to me and my family. I am apologising to you today for not replying to your email or reaching out to you. I was bedridden with fear. I was paralysed.

I was advised, in no uncertain terms, to have nothing to do with you and to not speak or email you. And if I did – I would cause more problems to you, the Duke and myself. I was broken and lost. So please understand. I didn’t want to hurt Andrew one more time. I was in overriding fear. I am sorry.